The BC Coroner’s Service is now investigating the sudden death of a missing snowmobiler in Northern BC.

According to the service, the incident occurred along Benny’s Bowl in the Mackenzie area over the weekend and the matter is not suspicious.

Spokesperson, Andy Watson recently spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“We got that confirmation on Monday, the snowmobiler had been recovered by the RCMP and now were conducting an investigation into this man’s death and we’re going to determine, how, when and where and by what means he came to his death.”

He adds the RCMP did receive information the male snowmobiler had been reported missing since Saturday.

No avalanche activity was reported in the area.