Macleans Magazine has issued it’s Most Dangerous cities in Canada list for 2020 and Prince George came in at 14th spot.

That’s down from 2019 where the Northern Capital was 10th.

While the city has seen a decline in its Crime Severity (164) and Violent Crime (139) indexes compared to a year ago, both figures are still almost double the national average.

In the 2019 report, the CSI for PG came in at 175 while the Violent Crime figure was 167.

The latest numbers show a decline in homicides with just one being reported in PG, compared to four during last year’s report.

Nine out of the top twenty most dangerous cities are in BC with Quesnel and Williams Lake ranked third and seventh respectively.

The only two communities to rank higher than Quesnel were Thompson, Manitoba and North Battleford, Saskatchewan.

Here is the list of BC communities who rank in the top 20:

3) Quesnel – Crime Severity Index of 292

7) Williams Lake – Crime Severity Index of 202

11) Terrace – Crime Severity Index of 167

13) Dawson Creek – Crime Severity Index of 166

14) Prince George – Crime Severity Index of 164

16) Langley – Crime Severity Index of 154

18) Port Alberni – Crime Severity Index of 148

19) Penticton – Crime Severity Index of 146

20) Prince Rupert – Crime Severity Index of 141