A Vanderhoof speed skater is the lucky recipient of some RBC Olympic Training Ground funding.

Alison Desmarais is one of 30 athletes from across Canada to secure the extra funds as she transitions from short track to long track speed skating.

Demarais told Vista Radio she’s excited about the new opportunity.

“The funding doesn’t come directly to me, it goes to Speed Skating Canada, which is the sport that I am switching too as I am switching to long track. It’s $7500, which is very exciting as it will cover a full season of training.”

When she 22-year-old found about the chance to become a transfer athlete, Desmarais took full advantage and is happy to be returning to the sport she loves.

“I’m very excited to get back to the sport of speed skating. I would have been excited to go back to any sport they would have transferred me to but obviously I have a long history with this sport and I really enjoy skating in general so that makes it even more exciting.”

“I’ve been a short track speed skater for about 15 years and I just came off two years training with the national team in Montreal and I didn’t enjoy my experience in Montreal as much as I would have hoped so I decided to step away from short track.”

The transition from long to short track speed skating should be made seamless since she has previously lived in Calgary and is attending university there.

“I know I still really like speed skating and I had half a degree done in Calgary, which is where our long track national team trains so I decided to go back to finish my degree and then this opportunity came up and since the team trains there I am allowed to stay here and do my degree at the same time.”

Desmarais trained for years at both the Vanderhoof Clippers and Prince George Speed Skating Clubs.

She is a recent graduate of Nechako Valley Secondary School.