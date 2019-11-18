An 83-year-old temperature record fell in Vanderhoof yesterday (Sun) as it continues to be more like spring and less like fall.

Sunday’s high came in at 11.9 degrees, edging out the old record of 11.7 set back in 1936.

Environment Canada Meteorologist, Lisa Erven spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“It wasn’t just Prince George that set a temperature record, numerous communities such as Smithers, Williams Lake, and even the Whistler area set some. Mackenzie and the Puntzi Mountain did as well setting temperature records yesterday.”

It will be a little bit cooler today (Monday) with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of plus four.