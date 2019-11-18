Carrier Sekani Tribal Chief addresses the crowd outside the Rally for the River event Monday outside the PG Courthouse. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

A Rally for the River was held this morning (Monday) on the steps of the Prince George Court House as the trial involving the Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations against Rio Tinto and Canada continues.

The 200-day court case began in Vancouver last month and resumes in PG this week with five days of testimony.

Stellat’en Chief Archie Patrick told Vista Radio the level of support to save the Nechako River and its Fisheries has been tremendous.

“Yeah, there is support all along the lines, certainly, we have support from the people who were formally removed and it used to be among the most pristine wilderness in the world.”

Patrick also explained what he would like to see happen during the court proceedings.

“What we want is to have a little more control off the water so that it’s use on this side of the dam is as important as the other side whereas Rio Tinto wants the other way with 100% control for power generation.”

Supporters during the Rally for the River event at PG Courthouse break out in song in support of court case between @RioTinto and Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations @mypgnow #cityofpg #bcpoli pic.twitter.com/FRPso4vv1O — My Prince George Now (@mypgnow) November 18, 2019

Saik’uz Councillor Jasmine Thomas talked about the construction and operation of the Kenney Dam.

“It was built in 1952 and it was built during a time when it would have been illegal for many of us to gather here today and we were not able to hire legal representation to pursue the courts like we are today so times have changed.”

“It is flowing (Nechako River) at 70% less than what it was originally flowing at, the impacts we’re seeing already to our salmon and fish species as well as our White Sturgeon and to our community members as well is staggering.”

According to the First Nations, Alcan diverts about 70% of the water out of the Nechako to generate power in Kemano, BC for the Rio Tinto aluminum smelter in Kitimat.