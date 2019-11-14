Faculty Association Members at UNBC set up picket lines outside the university entrance. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

The Faculty Association at UNBC and the employer have re-opened talks as they try and hammer out a new deal.

The work stoppage has lasted for about a week after picket lines were set up at several locations across Prince George.

Faculty Association President, Stephen Rader told MyPGNow they want to solve the salary structure on a permanent basis.

“We want to resolve this problem once and for and all. We’ve been working for the better part of a decade to fix the broken salary structure at UNBC and it’s really time to get it done so that we don’t keep worrying about this every few years.”

He adds it’s very important to be on solid ground once a deal is reached.

“It’s really important to us that lays out the foundation for UNBC in the future as we don’t want to end up on the picket lines in three years when this contract expires.”

UNBC Spokesperson, Matt Wood is happy to see the lines of communication open.

“Right now, the university is focused on having conversations with our faculty association colleagues at the table in order to reach a negotiated agreement.”

“Negotiation is a process and both sides are aware of what it takes to reach a deal, that’s why our focus remains to be at that table having productive conversations and getting to an agreement.”

Over 3-thousand students at the university are being impacted by the strike.