Semi-truck fire reported near Hixon this morning along Highway 97 south. (Photo supplied by Carmen Peterson via Facebook)

Update at 11 am:

A Shaw spokesperson has given more details to MyNechakoValleyNow.com regarding today’s outage in Prince George.

“We’ve been made aware of an outage impacting some Shaw residential and business customers. Shaw phone customers are not impacted.

This outage has been caused by a transport truck catching fire roughly 50 kilometres south of Prince George that has damaged our fibre network.

Our technical teams are heading out to the scene, and will work as quickly as possible to repair the damaged infrastructure as soon as it is safe to do so,” said the spokesperson.

Earlier story:

Some Shaw customers are experiencing disruptions to phone, internet and TV services in Prince George this morning.

The company says they are investigating the cause and we’ll provide an update when available.