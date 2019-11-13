The Secretary-Treasurer of the BC Federation of Labour was on the front lines of the Faculty Association strike at UNBC in Prince George.

Sussanne Skidmore told Vista Radio at the end of the day, it’s all about getting paid a comparable wage for the over 400 staff members at the university.

“The decision to actually take job action and strike is never an easy one for workers and the nearly 400 staff that are full-time or part-time at UNBC that are walking the picket lines are walking those lines for fair wages and they want to see wage parity with comparable staff at other universities in the province.”

She further explains how both sides got to this point.

“Sometimes you hit a wall on the things you can’t agree on and so, that appears to be what has happened here particularly on fair wages and wage parity in this sector for these workers. They had a strong strike vote from their members and strong resolve on the picket lines.”

“This is their way to put the tools down as we say in the labour movement to demand a fair contract for themselves and so, it literally is just part of the process to get fair wages for these workers.”

About 3-thousand students at UNBC are being impacted by the strike.

During the stoppage, classes will not be taking place, however, the library, dining hall, non-academic services, and the Northern Sport Centre will remain open.

The faculty at UNBC went on strike for two weeks back in 2015.

However, Skidmore states both sides are back at the bargaining table.