Police investigating shooting, death in Houston
RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)
One man is dead after a shooting in Houston over the weekend.
On Sunday, RCMP were called to the 2100 block of Cataline Court for a report of a shooting and found an adult male deceased at the scene, in what they are calling a homicide.
Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and have no information to suggest that the greater public is at further risk.
They have not released any more information at this time.