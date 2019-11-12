A recent study from the BC Centre on Substance Use and UBC found that people with PTSD who don’t use cannabis were more likely to have suicidal thoughts and suffer from depression than those smoking pot.

Mary Lu Spagrud with the Canadian Mental Health Association in Prince George said her response to the study is two-fold.

“I’m always excited to see new possible therapies and treatments. I mean, historically we know that cannabis has some amazing medical medicinal purposes and roles, I exercise caution though as it is a newer study, we don’t know everything yet and it’s about informed youth.”

“We know that if you have a vulnerability in your brain, it can lead to the possible development of psychotic illness such as schizophrenia. In fact, if you have that vulnerability and your brain isn’t fully developed, there’s a three and a half times more chance of developing it.”

When asked why some people may be turning to cannabis instead of more traditional over the counter medications, Spagrud provided this response.

“Certain drugs have a higher rate of addiction. We know that when we look at opioids or any drug of that kind, there’s an extremely high risk of addiction than a drug like cannabis.”

“We’re starting to really recognize a more holistic approach to treatment and now know that we need more than just that medical model of healing and years of medication. I think more and more people are to spiritual and cultural practices, they’re looking at healing the whole individual.”

She recommends that anyone thinking of using cannabis, especially those in the younger demographic

should set up a consultation with a doctor or pharmacist before using it.