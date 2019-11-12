Western Separation, or Wexit, is not something that the Conservative MP for Cariboo-Prince George is in favour of.

Todd Doherty says parliamentarians across all party lines need to focus on keeping the country united and strong.

“What we’re seeing to this point is we’re a divided country and that’s reflective of the last four years that we’ve seen with this Prime Minister and his government. But as Canadians and parliamentarians, it’s the job of all of us, 338 members of Parliament coming together and figuring on what we can do to keep Canada strong. We’ve got to break this division and figure out what we have to do.”

Doherty feels the anger in the west is due to the policies that we’ve seen over the past four years, policies that he says attack our way of life, as well as attack out well being and economic prosperity.

He says they need to find common ground on things like pipelines and industry.

“Canada is a trading nation, we have to make sure we are doing everything in our power to get our products to market and that includes our forestry products, which includes our oil and gas products. We have to find that common ground and the way to do that is not an over the head hammer, it’s working collaboratively with all stakeholders, and I say all stakeholders.”

With a minority government now in place, Doherty is hoping for a more collaborative approach.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now