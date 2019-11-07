Classes have come to a halt at UNBC.

According to the university’s Faculty Association Twitter page, picket lines will be set up this morning (Thursday) meaning all of its members are on strike.

Both the association and the employer have been working on a new deal since March with wages being the key issue.

The job action will impact over 3-thousand students at UNBC.

The faculty went on strike for two weeks in 2015.

The Prince George campus will remain open during a strike. If picket lines are erected, the following takes effect:

No classes will take place.

The Library, dining hall, and other non-academic student services will remain open.

The Charles Jago Northern Sport Centre will remain open.

We understand transit buses will not cross picket lines, so buses will stop at temporary stops on University Way.

To view the full update click here.