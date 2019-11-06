A rally is being held at noon today (Wednesday) at the Canfor Wintergarden that’s in support of the UNBC Faculty Association.

A 72-hour strike notice was issued by the group on Monday.

Wages remain a key issue in the dispute as the Faculty Association has been negotiating with the employer since March.

President, Paul Siakaluk told MyNechakoValleyNow classes could come to a halt as early as tomorrow (Thursday).

“Our strike allows us to go on Thursday morning with our first picket set up for 7:30 AM and our members have been instructed to not perform their regular duties until an agreement has been made with our employer.”

He adds this has been a frustrating process, having already gone through this once before.

“This will be my second strike within four or five years at UNBC but we remain optimistic, there is bargaining today and we’re hoping a deal can be done fairly soon.”

Any sort of job action will impact over 3-thousand students at UNBC.