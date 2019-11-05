Some major weather swings are in store for Vanderhoof according to Environment Canada.

Today, (Tuesday) we’re expecting a high of plus two with some rain or wet snow with a predicted overnight low of minus twelve with the possibility of snow in the forecast.

Meteorologist, Doug Lundquist explained to MyNechakoValleyNow what’s causing these wonky conditions.

“We have that arctic over the peace and really mild air over the southern interior and unfortunately, for the central interior and the Prince George area this is the collision zone between those two air masses so it is going to be a tricky forecast for the next few days.”

Lundquist adds a similar swing could be on the horizon by the weekend.

“We’re getting back to about plus seven on Friday and we may, in fact, get fairly heavy rains that day and then back into the arctic air Friday night into Saturday so it’s a real mess and it’s going to be really hard to predict snow amounts over the next few days.”

He believes more snow will stick along some of the higher terrain areas.