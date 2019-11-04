Police in PG looking for suspects after Hart Highway incident
(Photo supplied by Prince George RCMP)
A break and enter to a business along the Hart Highway is being looked at by the Prince George RCMP.
RCMP submitted photo of a male suspect during October 5th break and enter along Hart Highway
During the early morning hours of October 5th, a male and female suspect forced their way into the business and stole a large volume of cigarettes.
Investigators have been unable to identify the suspects and are asking for the public’s help.