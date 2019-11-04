A change at the top is coming for the Green Party.

Federal leader Elizabeth May announced she is stepping down.

Jo-Ann Roberts, who is the deputy leader of the Greens has been appointed as May’s successor.

Roberts will hold that role on an interim basis.

Cariboo-Prince George Green Party candidate Mackenzie Kerr is sad to see May leave her current role.

Kerr told MyPGNow.com her dealings with May were nothing short of fantastic.

“Elizabeth May was the kindest, caring, humble, amazing human I have ever met. I was so grateful that I was able to spend so much time with her and have dinner multiple times when she came to Prince George and am proud that she was the leader of the Green Party of Canada.”

“Through this federal election, she gave a lot of support to all the candidates and I am so proud to have run under her name. She was the face of the Green Party for a very long time.”

She adds a passing of the torch is occurring as BC Greens leader Andrew Weaver also announced he won’t seek re-election in 2021.

“We’re giving space for new leaders to come up in both the Green Party of Canada and the Green Party of BC and I think it is an exciting time as we have a lot to learn from them and of course, they aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, we can pull knowledge from them.”

Kerr was asked if she planned to run for either leadership spot where she provided a very honest answer.

“I think I still have a lot to learn but I won’t say no to anything.”

During last month’s federal vote, May was re-elected in the Saanich-Gulf Islands riding where she will continue to serve as MP.

It was one of three seats the Green Party won.