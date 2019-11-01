Vanderhoof recorded the 13th coldest October on record since 1943 according to Environment Canada.

Their preliminary numbers show an average temperature of 3.2 degrees while the normal for the month is around 4.5.

Meteorologist, Alyssa Charbonneau told MyNechakoValleyNow the precipitation levels were much closer to what we normally expect for this time of year.

“In terms of precipitation, things were a little bit more average so to speak as we had 52.6 millimetres of precipitation recorded and that’s about 83% of normal, which puts us right in the middle of the pack.”

She adds the Nechako Valley will encounter the best of both worlds to begin November.

“The next few days we are looking at temperatures that are somewhat above normal with daytime highs reaching plus seven and plus nine the next two days, the normal for this time of year is around plus three so we’re in for a few days that are warmer-than-normal but if we look towards next week we are starting to see a shift with temperatures falling below freezing with a chance of flurries.”