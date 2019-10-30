A Quesnel man, convicted of First Degree Murder in Whitehorse, has filed a notice of appeal with the Yukon Territorial Court.

A date for 22-year old Edward James Penner’s appeal has not been set.

A 14-member jury found Penner guilty back in September and he was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

The trial began in August and lasted three weeks.

The jury then deliberated for two days before handing down the verdict.

Penner was charged in connection with the shooting death of 25-year old Adam Cormack, whose body was found in a forested area near Whitehorse in June of 2017.

He also has ties to Prince George as he was arrested behind the BX Pub Liquor store in January of 2016.

According to police, Penner was wearing a mask and demanded cash before fleeing on foot with beer, cash, and cigarettes.

When he was arrested during the incident, police discovered he had a large knife and a small quantity of heroin and methamphetamine on him.

– with files from George Henderson, My Cariboo Now and Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow