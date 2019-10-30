Yukon-based airline Air North now has a presence in Prince George giving local air travellers another option for those heading across the province or up north.

Chief Commercial Officer, Benjamin Ryan told MyNechakoValleyNow.com the new service provides a variety of options.

“From the perspective of somebody from Prince George, you’ve got Kelowna to Prince George in both directions, you’ve got one-stop service to Nanaimo, direct service to Watson Lake and one-stop service to Whitehorse.”

It begins tomorrow (Thursday) and will operate once per week on Thursdays.

Ryan adds Prince George has been on their radar for a while.

“There’s a lot of connections between the Yukon and Prince George just through friends and family and different relationships. Also, there are sports interests between the two communities and we’ve been paying attention to Prince George for quite some time.”

The route addition stems from a private workforce charter that has been operated by Air North for the past few months.

Increased mining activity in the southern region of the Yukon has spurred on the chance to offer new destinations.

“It’s just now that we’re starting to offer up seats to the public and we wanted to become familiar with the operations on all of those airports before we started selling seats and we’re pretty dialed in.”

“A significant proportion of the passengers are minors but it does work well for friends and family looking to travel within the north and the interior of BC and we’re hoping there is some interest from Kelowna to Prince George and some of those other routes.”

