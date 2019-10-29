Big payday at ICBC

Big salaries may be a big problem at the province’s public insurer. New salary documents show that the number of employees making over 1-hundred and fifty thousand dollars a year at ICBC has jumped to 93. That’s more than double in a year.

PM meets with Julie Payette today

It’s a formality but Justin Trudeau will meet with the Governor General today. The newly re-elected PM will confirm that he intends to form government. After the 2015 election it took almost a month for MP’s to return to work. The Liberals have a minority government and will need at least one opposition party to help prop them up and get legislation passed.

Not enough Canadian adults are physically active

Canadian adults get a failing grade for being active. In a study done by the non-profit group Participaction adults are given an F, with only 16-percent getting the recommended heart pumping 150 minutes of physical activity a week. The study finds adults spend an average of 3.6 hours a day in a reclined or seated position in front of a screen.

RCMP working with American authorities to find missing reservist

The RCMP is still searching for a missing army reservist with links to a neo-Nazi group. Master Corporal Patrick Mathews was being fast tracked out of the military when he went missing in late August. The RCMP says they are working with American authorities to track him down but he is not wanted by the police service and his case is being treated as any other missing persons case.

Midnight Saturday is the deadline for software update for old iPhones

If you are still holding on to an old IPhone from 2012 or before you need to upgrade its software. Apple says the iPhone 5 needs to be updated to iOS version 10.3.4. If you don’t do it you may be locked out of some apps that rely on accurate date and time just before midnight Saturday.