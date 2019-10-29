Last week, Rex Millard, owner of Ace Building Centre Vanderhoof, was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award of the 2019 Ace Builder of Success program during the prestigious gala held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal as part of the annual RONA and Ace Canada Buying Show.

This recognition celebrates the life’s work of a member of the Ace Canada affiliated dealer network aged 50 or older who have spent their career in the home improvement industry, showing outstanding leadership in building a strong and sustainable business.

There was not a dry eye in sight when Rex Millard walked on stage to receive his award following a touching video where his family and colleagues paid tribute to him. The businessman, who grew up working in his father’s farm equipment store before turning it into a building centre, has certainly left a strong impression on those who have had the pleasure of working with him.

Millard summarized everything in one simple word when he got on stage to accept his award: family.

“What I’m most proud of is family. My personal immediate family, my work family, and my customer family. I love you all and I’m here to say thank you,” said Millard. “I think that’s what makes us successful. My staff, my customers, the vendors who support us, the whole Ace Canada team, you are all my family, and I really appreciate all of you,” he added.

“Rex is the kind of dealer who brings people together. For him, building a sense of community and helping customers always comes first, and other dealers look to him for leadership and help with joint purchases,” said Philippe Element, Vice-President, RONA & Ace Sales and Dealer Support. “In addition to being a team player who supports his fellow Ace dealers to the benefit of their local communities, Rex is a talented entrepreneur who has a daring vision for the future of his business. With two of his children alongside him, he is working on an ambitious growth plan, starting with the appliance and cabinet showroom he opened recently. We look forward to keep supporting Rex and his team with all their development projects.”