The sun will be out and the temperatures will be low for the upcoming week, according to Environment Canada.

“We’re looking at very pleasant fall weather for the week coming up,” said Meteorologist Ross MacDonald.

He adds that no major weather systems are expected to be coming through the region over the next five days. Sunday night we may have some clouds and a very slight chance of flurries but skies will be clear into a very sunny Monday morning and day.

“There will be a push of colder air through Tuesday. Temperatures will fall a bit to about zero degrees and overnight lows will be around -12,” said Macdonald, who believes we are seeing a steady progression into winter.

Later in the week, on Wednesday and pushing into Thursday, he said sunny skies are still on the docket but definitely bundle if you will be out trick or treating.

“At the moment, Halloween is looking dry with some cloudy skies, highs of about 6 degrees and lows of about -2. It will certainly be chilly, but not too bad. Generally speaking this has been quite a bit of a pattern shift for us in BC and Prince George. We have been kind of hammered with weather systems since the beginning of September. This is actually the first real significant pattern shift this fall into what is going to be a pretty dry and relatively quiet weather week.”