BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief Terry Teegee threw his support for Liberal candidates Tracy Calogheros and Mavis Erickson during Monday’s federal election.

Both finished a distant second in the Cariboo-Prince George and PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies ridings to incumbent Conservative MP’s Todd Doherty and Bob Zimmer.

Teegee explained to MyPGNow why he didn’t follow the crowd and give his stamp of approval to the Tories.

“We didn’t see much from the Conservatives platform in terms of Indigenous issues. As a matter of fact, they have stated clearly that they would repeal and fight the decision from the Canadian Human Rights Tribunal on Indigenous children who were in care.”

He adds the public seems to be buying what the Conservatives are selling in Northern BC.

“The northern region is considered very right-wing I suppose or at least right of center area and it would be very difficult to unseat the incumbents and I think my endorsement was just for seeking change in this area.”

As for the Liberal minority voted in, Teegee is of the opinion that’s not a bad thing for the Indigenous population.

“They need to work together with the other parties and I think with a coalition government where they are seeking support from other parties and independent’s it’s probably the best policy-making scenario that we could have hoped for.”

Regional Chief Terry Teegee welcomes minority government https://t.co/C56l1ewMKr — BCAFN (@BCAFN) October 22, 2019

The Liberals won the election with 157 seats while the Tories remain the opposition party with 121.

Teegee adds there were several key issues at play that prevented the Liberals from getting another majority.

“In particular, the SNC Lavalin scandal, the treatment of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott and a number of things Justin Trudeau was exposed for that really hampered their ability to get another majority.”

Speaking of Wilson-Raybould, she was re-elected as an Independent MP in the Vancouver Granville riding claiming 32% of the vote on Monday after leaving the governing Liberals at the height of SNC Lavalin.

“The fact that it is a very difficult task for an independent to get re-elected and I think it speaks to Jody’s leadership, it speaks to her values and perhaps the people of her riding in Vancouver Granville that the people understand and know what she stands for,” added Teegee.

“I think it supersedes any party that she would run for so I think they made a wise decision in re-electing her.”

Thank you Vancouver Granville for re-electing me as your Member of Parliament. It has been and will continue to be a great honour to serve you. Huge shout out to each and every person on #TeamJody for your time and dedication. We did this together. 💛🙏🏽 #VanGran pic.twitter.com/477B9FhRAJ — Jody Wilson-Raybould 王州迪 Vancouver Granville (@Puglaas) October 22, 2019

Teegee was very pleased with the over 60 First Nations candidates that ran in the 2019 election.

“That is a record and I think that’s a good sign. With a Liberal minority government, I think that was the best result for first nations that we could have asked for meaning that there would need to be work done with other parties to get legislation passed.”