PG-Cariboo Green Party candidate Mackenzie Kerr smiles for the camera after a fourth-place finish during Monday's federal election. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyNechakoValleyNow.com staff)

Both Green Party representatives in Prince George recorded a fourth-place finish during the federal election.

Cariboo-PG candidate Mackenzie Kerr finished with 9% of the vote losing to Conservative incumbent Todd Doherty but has every desire to give politics another shot.

“Yes, I want to run again. I have taken so much from this experience, I completed my speech and I have so many people to thank and it really just inspired me to keep going and showed me how passionate people are about environmental issues.”

Kerr believes her party appealed to a much younger audience who may not have voted otherwise.

“I mean young people are never brought to the table when it comes to politics and that is one of the reasons I was running because I didn’t like the way things we’re going and I felt we needed more representation and I know the young voters were inspired. I got messages each and every day and that was humbling.”

The local product was quick to tip her cap to Doherty who now begins his second term in Ottawa.

“I want to congratulate Todd, he’s been an incredible MP and I am super proud that I got to learn beside him and all of the other candidates, this experience has been life-changing and I am so proud of every other candidate that has run for the Green Party.”

Catharine Kendall ended up with just over 6% of the vote in the PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding losing out to Conservative Bob Zimmer who’s back for a third term.

“It might look like a drop in the bucket but when you start going north this is oil and gas country. I am going to do lots of homework on all the work going on up there with the industry has opened up a whole new world for me and nobody is really talking about it.”

Kendall plans to run again and tackle more issues pertaining to the sector.

“This is something I want to do and now that the election has rolled off, working with a lot of the community groups that are up there that are already doing great work and trying to keep the ball rolling.”

“I’m ready to build an earth ship tomorrow so that I can unplug and make sure that my home is efficient so that I don’t have to worry about having natural gas.”

The Green Party ended up with three seats in Ottawa, up one from 2015.