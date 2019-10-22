Todd Doherty addresses the crowd at the Conservative Party in Prince George following his landslide victory. (Cole Kelly, MyPGNow staff)

Cariboo-Prince George was painted blue for another term following Monday’s Federal Election.

Todd Doherty retained his seat on Parliament Hill, winning the Cariboo-Prince George riding with over 50 per cent of the votes.

Meanwhile, fellow Conservative Bob Zimmer took home a convincing victory (68 per cent) in the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies riding. Winning his third consecutive seat in Ottawa, Zimmer managed to open an early lead and didn’t look back as polls began reporting their results after closing.

Provincially, British Columbians voted 40 per cent in favour of the Conservatives. 17 seats in BC went blue while the Liberals and New Democrats both took 11 seats.

For Skeena-Bulkley Valley, Taylor Bachrach won as a New Democrat candidate. The former Smithers mayor earned 40.7 per cent of the votes, keeping that seat in the hands of the NDP after Nathan Cullen chose not to seek re-election.

Jody Wilson-Raybould was the lone Independent to win a federal seat, earning 32.2 per cent of the votes in Vancouver Granville.

Here are the results from the 43rd General Election for Cariboo – Prince George:

Todd Doherty – Conservative Party of Canada: 28,564

Tracy Calogheros – Liberal Party of Canada: 10,788

Heather Sapergia – New Democratic Party: 8,321

Mackenzie Kerr – Green Party of Canada: 4,920

Jing Lin Yang – People’s Party of Canada : 1,184

Michael Orr – Independent: 349