It was a glass-half-full, glass-half-empty scenario for Tracy Calogheros and Mavis Erickson.

On one hand, both were pleased the Liberal Party was able to form a minority government in Ottawa but fell well short of knocking off Conservative incumbents Todd Doherty (Cariboo-PG) and Bob Zimmer (PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies) during Monday’s federal election.

Calogheros ran against Doherty for the second time and once again was the runner-up in the riding.

She shared her frustration with MyNechakoValleyNow on being unable to claim a seat that has been primarily Conservative.

“It’s frustrating that we can’t consolidate that progressive voice because I really do think that the apathy and the frustration you hear and what I heard on the doorsteps of people is that they don’t feel they are being represented and they don’t feel that their voice is being heard.”

When asked if she plans to run a third time, Calogheros states that’s still up in the air.

“It’s too early to tell what I will do a third time around. I have a job that I love at the Exploration Place and I am lucky that way because not all of the other candidates in the country are going to have that same option.”

Doherty claimed the riding with 52% of the vote while Calogheros finished second at 20%.

Erickson lost convincingly to Zimmer who begins his third term as MP in Ottawa.

She believes several key services are still lacking in the region, something the Conservatives haven’t addressed.

“There is not enough interconnectivity, there is no public transit, no good internet service or cell phone service so a lot still has to be done in the north.”

Much like Calogheros, Erickson found it tough to crack the Conservative stronghold in the region.

“This has been a very staunch conservative riding and I think the north really needs a strong voice in Ottawa and the Conservative Party hasn’t done that as there seems to be an exodus of people leaving as forestry is in a downturn.”

The Prince George-based lawyer also believes a late start to the campaign ended up costing her some votes.

“I didn’t throw my hat in until the eleventh hour, so next time I will start campaigning a lot sooner.”

Zimmer won by a landslide with 69% of the vote while Erickson was the runner-up with just over 11%.