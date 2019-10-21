Most Gas Prices in PG are at 126.9 cents a litre following a 17-cent increase in the last couple days. (Photo supplied by Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff)

If you’ve been driving around Prince George the last couple of days, you may have noticed a spike in gas prices.

The northern capital experienced a 17-cent increase with most stations at 126.9 cents a litre, while Costco remains the cheapest option at 105.9.

Dan McTeague with Gas Price Wizard tells MyPGNow.com the price hike shouldn’t last very long.

“We often tend to see that prices drop by about two or three cents a litre per day and I think by the weekend you’ll be down by five or six cents a litre getting us a bit closer to where we were. If you don’t like today’s price, I suggest to hold on for a few days.”

“There’s nothing on the markets indicating wholesale prices will increase, if anything, they have been decreasing and so I think that is really good news for motorists despite the short-term pain.”

He adds another major city on Vancouver experienced a similar fate.

“We saw this by the way in Victoria last week, a lot of people were caught off guard and this is exactly what happens when retailers compete to such an extent that they often forego their own profit in order to sell volume.”

A few gas stations in Prince George are also between 109.9 and 114.9 cents a litre.