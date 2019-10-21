One person is dead following a fatal crash in the Cariboo over the weekend.

Just before 4 AM on Saturday, the RCMP and emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on Highway 20, 15 kilometres west of Williams Lake.

According to police, a GMC pickup truck left the road and rolled onto its roof.

A female was pronounced dead at the scene while the remaining four passengers were transported to the hospital with injuries that range from serious to critical.

The investigation continues, however, as police believe alcohol may have been involved.