Today is the day; as of 7:00 a.m., the election polls are open for Canada’s 43rd Federal Election.

Advance poll voting is at an all-time high this year in the two Prince George ridings with 15,341 (18%) voters showing up early from the Prince George-Peace River-Northern Rockies and 12,380 (13%) in the Cariboo-Prince George riding over the Thanksgiving Day long weekend.

Cariboo-Prince George saw an increase of 2,489 who voted early from the last federal election in 2015 while PG-Peace River-Northern Rockies saw a whopping increase of 4,443 when compared to four years ago.

For the Cariboo-Prince George riding, the incumbent Todd Doherty is running for another term for the Conservative Party, Tracy Calogheros as the Liberal candidate, Jing Lan Yang for the People’s Party of Canada, Mackenzie Kerr for the Green Party and Heather Sapergia for the NDP.

For the Prince George-Peace River- Northern Rockies riding, Marcia Luccock from the NDP, Ron Vaillant representing the People’s Party of Canada, Catharine Kendall of the Green Party, Mavis Erickson of the Liberal Party, and Jacob Stokes of the Rhinoceros Party of Canada are up against the incumbent Bob Zimmer from the Conservative party.

BC Transit is offering free rides all day to help people get their ballots in and the polls will be open until 7:00 p.m.

In order to vote you need your driver’s license or any other card issued by a Canadian government (federal, provincial/territorial or local) with your photo, name and current address.

If you do not have that, you may show two pieces of ID, both must have your name and at least one must have your current address, for this option you can use things like your voter information card and bank statement, utility bill or student ID card (for more options follow this link).

Finally, if you have no access to any forms of identification listed above, you can still vote if you declare your identity and address in writing and have someone who knows you and who is assigned to your polling station vouch for you. The voucher must be able to prove their identity and address.

Happy voting from Vista Radio!

– with files from Cole Kelly, MyPGNow.com