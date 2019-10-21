Have you got your winter tires on yet?

If not, now is as good a time as any with the days get cooler and the road conditions starting to vary in Prince George and across Northern BC.

Senior Manager at OK Tire, Kevin Grose tells MyNechakoValleyNow it’s been a hectic time for them trying to fit everybody in before the snow flies.

“It’s been a little bit of a challenge because there is such a variety of skews of winter tire size but for the most part we’ve got most of them in stock but if not, it’s usually overnight delivery and there’s no shortage of winter tires now, which is good.”

Grose also explained the difference a winter tire can make compared to an all-season one during the chilly season.

“It’s definitely a night and day difference. The compound of a winter tire is much softer than an all-season and therefore it provides better traction on icy conditions.”

He admits while the springtime can get quite busy, it pales in comparison to the fall.

“The spring and fall are our busiest times but the fall is by far the busiest because it is a bit more of a panic and rush because you worry about snowy roads and icy conditions, so it can be more of a panic.”

“We’ve been extremely busy so far and usually when the snow flies we tend to get a little busier with longer days. It’s more like a 12-hour day than an 8-hour day that we work during this time as it gets a lot busier when it snows for sure.”

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in British Columbia from October 1 to April 30.