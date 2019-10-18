Environment Canada states you can pretty much cut this weekend into two halves.

A mix of conditions is expected for Vanderhoof after a daytime high of nine degrees today (Fri) with a 60% chance of showers.

Meteorologist, Ross MacDonald told MyNechakoValleyNowNow.com if you plan to be outdoors, Saturday is your best bet.

“We’ll be left with a little bit of a ridge of high pressure that’ll bring some sunny skies for Saturday with daytime highs climbing up to where we should be this time of year with seasonal temperatures usually at about seven or eight degrees and that’s exactly where we’ll be for Saturday.”

For as nice as Saturday will be, Sunday will be equally as wet.

“Sunday morning should generally be dry but we’ll see the rain push in around the noon hour and will be a little damp as we push into the dinner hour for Sunday and Sunday night.”

MacDonald expects conditions to remain seasonal through next week.

“Usually for this time of year, we’ll see daytime highs of about eight degrees and overnight lows near freezing, maybe a degree or two below that, which is exactly where we’ll be.”