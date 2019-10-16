A side of democracy was a part of the Thanksgiving Dinner this year for Canadians.

According to Elections Canada, a record 4.7 million people took advantage of the advanced polls, which occurred over the four-day long weekend.

It’s a spike of nearly 30% from the 3.65 million Canadians who cast their ballot ahead of the 2015 federal election.

The advanced polling numbers for the Cariboo-Prince George and Prince George-Peace River Northern Rockies ridings will be made available later this week.