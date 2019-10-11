Some brisk mornings and chilly evenings could lead to challenging road conditions for drivers in Vanderhoof this Thanksgiving long weekend.

Environment Canada is predicting a daily high of five and seven degrees between Saturday and Monday with overnight lows dipping below the freezing mark.

Meteorologist, Bobby Sekohn recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“It certainly can be (challenging) with temperatures getting to the freezing mark overnight is something to be mindful of with some fresh moisture on the road you might encounter some slippery sections depending on the road in particular.”

“Saturday for the afternoon is just a slight chance of showers into the evening and then Sunday and Monday we’ll be fairly dry with just a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers on Sunday but your more likely to remain dry.”

Today (Friday) is expected to be the warmest day of the weekend with a high of ten degrees.