The September Labour Force Survey from Stats Canada provided some mixed results for Prince George.

Analyst, Vince Ferrao provided the full breakdown to MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“49,900 people were working in the city during the month of September and this compared to about 49,000 during the same time last year. The unemployment rate clocked in at 5.7% in September compared to 4.9% a year ago.”

He adds the reason why the northern capital’s jobless rate went up by nearly a full point from September of 2018 is that more people were in the workforce.

Subsequently, the provincial jobless rate went through the exact same fate as we began the fall season, jumping from 4.2% to 4.8% despite an influx of new workers over the past calendar year.

“We had 33,400 more people working also causing the unemployment rate in the province to be pushed up by point-six percentage points.”

BC is tied with Quebec for the lowest unemployment rate in Canada at 4.8%.

Here is the full provincial breakdown: