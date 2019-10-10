Today is World Mental Health Day, where Suicide Prevention is this year's theme. (Photo supplied by Pixabay)

Today (Thursday) is World Mental Health Day and the theme for 2019 is Suicide Prevention.

According to the World Health Organization, someone loses their life to suicide every 40 seconds making it the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 15 to 29.

In BC, there are roughly 600 suicide deaths per year.

Mary Lou Spagrud with the Canadian Mental Health Association in Prince George believes the thought process when discussing suicide needs to change.

“We have to realize that having the thought of suicide as strange as it sounds is normal, where the concern comes in and where we need to start talking about it is when those thoughts become plans or actions.”

She adds there’s a lot of stigma surrounding suicide where people who die from it are considered weak, selfish or at fault, which is often not the case.

“Whatever is happening to that person at that point in their life feels they just can’t live like that anymore and the alternative to life is death, it’s not about wanting to die, it’s about not being able to live.”

“Most times when people are considering suicide feel that they are burdened, they feel that the world or their friends or family would be better off without them. Suicide we have come to learn the last few years is not so much about death but not being able to live anymore.”

Spagrud outlines what you can do to help someone who is feeling off.

“We need to be able to say to somebody I’ve noticed a bit of a change, I’ve noticed something seems different and that sends a strong message that we care enough about that individual to pay attention to what’s happening to them and that can be a small enough connection to help somebody.”

What are some of the signs people should look for and when is the right time to act?

“When you see a friend that is normally outgoing that is quieter or somebody that is really put together and dresses well just isn’t taking care of themselves, anytime there is a change in a person’s normal is a reason to ask.”

Prince George hosted its first-ever Soles of Souls walk at Lheidli T’enneh Memorial Park last month to raise awareness on the issue.

For a link to the ASIST program, click here.