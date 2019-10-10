Draft Speakers report shredded

The premier and his chief of staff are under fire for shredding a document related to the B.C. legislature spending scandal. Chief of Staff Geoff Meggs admits destroying the document that held accusations against then sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz. The report finds Lenz committed neglect of duty and lied during the investigation into the scandal.

Women say their doctors diminish their symptoms

Almost a third of women in B.C. say they aren’t getting the medical care they need. A new survey of 1,000 women by the BC Women’s Health Foundations says 31-percent of women feel their symptoms, especially those related to chronic pain, were diminished by their doctor. Advocates say more funding for research into accurate diagnostic testing is needed.

French language debate not expected to move the needle in the polls

It’s the last time party leaders will square off tonight, this time in French. It is widely expected it will bring much of the same bickering seen at the English debate earlier this week. It is the last leader’s debate before the October 21st election but pundits say it likely won’t make much of a difference in the polls, instead saying the Thanksgiving weekend may have more influence as conversation around the dinner table turns to politics and undecided voters make up their minds.

Freeland sent the messages about Turkey on Twitter Wednesday night

Canada is condemning Turkey’s invasion of Syria. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland says the incursion risks rolling back progress against Islamic State militants. The action targets Kurdish forces and follows the American military’s abrupt withdrawal from the border of the two countries.

800,000 people die every year by suicide

Today is World Mental Health Day. First introduced in 1992 it is observed every year on October 10th. This year the theme is Suicide Prevention. The day is supported by the World Health Organization. According to the WHO every 40 seconds someone loses their life to suicide making it the second leading cause of death among people age 15 to 29.

British PM down to the wire to get EU divorce agreement

The leaders of Britain and Ireland are hoping today’s meeting will help them find a solution for a Brexit deal. The sticking point is the border between the UK’s Northern Ireland and the E-U’s Ireland. Britain is set to leave the European Union at the end of this month and there is still no agreement.