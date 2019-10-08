The RCMP in Vanderhoof is looking into a series of structure fires that are believed to be suspicious.

According to police, five separate incidents have been reported between April 11th and September 26th.

Police believe all the blazes are related.

“The investigation is ongoing and the police would love to speak with anybody who may have some information regarding these arsons and are urged to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP to MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

She adds the loss of these buildings should not be understated.

“In these particular incidents even though it was just property destroyed, it is still someone’s property and their belongings are up in flames, luckily and thankfully, nobody was hurt.”

The suspect remains in custody with a court appearance pending.