The RCMP in Chetwynd tracked down a prolific offender from Prince George who remains in custody following an incident.

Just after 5 AM on Friday, police responded to a crash east of the community on Highway 97 South where they found the driver of the vehicle had left the scene.

Following a brief investigation, officers discovered it had been reported stolen from Mackenzie.

Police then tracked down the driver of the vehicle who is well-known to police.

He remains in custody, with a future court date pending and could face charges of Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Break and Enter tools and leaving the scene of an accident.

The investigation is ongoing.