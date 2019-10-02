Margaret Jones-Bricker, Canadian Cancer Society of Prince George's Manager of Annual Giving, announces the launch of the Peace of Mind Campaign. (Ethan Ready, MyNechakoValleyNow staff)

When guests are staying at Kordyban Lodge, their focus should be on overcoming cancer.

The Canadian Cancer Society’s new Peace of Mind Campaign is aimed at easing the financial burden of cancer so that people can focus on their recovery.

The campaign has developed the goal of reducing the nightly fee at the Lodge from $54 to $20 per guest.

“With reaching our goal with this campaign, we can significantly reduce the financial pressure on Northern residents, and directly impact their lives at a time when they need it most,” said Aimee Cassie, Canadian Cancer Society Annual Giving Officer.

The Peace of Mind campaign fundraising goal is $450,000. Currently, they have more than $250,000 that has been pledged. According to Margaret Jones-Bricker, Annual Giving Manager, they plan on achieving their total goal by the end of the year.

With guests at Kordyban Lodge coming from all across northern BC, Regional Districts across the north are supporting the campaign. The Peace River Regional District has provided a pledge of $50,000 per year for the next three years.

We’re seeing incredible support from across the north, but we have a way to go to achieve our goal of giving Peace of Mind to northerners facing cancer, said Campaign Chair Bob Redden.

The Peace of Mind campaign will include the planting of daffodils — the signature flower of the Canadian Cancer Society. Any donation of $25 or more will support the campaign goal and help in creating the daffodil garden located in front of Kordyban Lodge at 1100 Alward Street.

– with files from Ethan Ready, MyPGNow.com