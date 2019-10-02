Farmers in Prince George and across Northern BC will be able to speak their mind on how to keep agriculture strong across the province.

The government is seeking feedback during a public engagement session Thursday from the Coast Inn of the North on how to best support farmers and ranchers in the Agricultural Land Reserve (ALR).

The ALR is a provincial zone where agriculture is recognized as the priority use where permitted activities include dairy operations, livestock grazing, and agroforestry.

BC Cattlemen’s Association General Manager Kevin Boon recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“In the north, we have a lot of ALR land especially in the Peace Region and I think 50% of the ALR land is located within the Peace and so a lot of these things have to be considered and this is the part where government has to create a forum where they can listen to it.”

The session runs from 10:00 am to 2:30 pm.

The ALR comprises just 5% of BC’s total land base and is the area with the greatest agricultural capacity.

Boon is happy to see the province open the floor.

“This government has shown us that they listen to these surveys and to the consultation that comes in and when there’s a large response to those on-line or submission but it’s very important for them to do this.”

However, it’s now up to the farmers and ranchers to express their concerns in order to see any potential changes to the ALR.

“They have to be able to bring forward their own individual issues because that’s the part that makes it so difficult for us as an association in something like this because everybody has different issues so it’s important they go there.”

The ALR was established in 1973 because thousands of acres of the province’s limited farmland were being lost to development every year.

An online engagement process has been ongoing where farmers and ranchers can submit their feedback until November 15th by clicking here.