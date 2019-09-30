Vanderhoof residents likely got their first welcome to fall during the morning commute today (Monday).

Anyone parked outside had to scrape off their windshield as the overnight low dipped well into the minuses.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau told MyNechakoValleyNow.com it was nearly a record-breaker.

“From the first glance at it, it looks like we had gotten down to -7.9 degrees Celsius, so that is really cold for this time of year but not quite record-breaking. The record was set back in 1954 at a mark of -8.3 degrees.”

It was an interesting September, to say the least when it came to the weather.

The month saw a warmer-than-normal start followed by a bit of a cool down towards the end.

Charbonneau further explained how it all shook down.

“We’re looking at a pretty close to a normal month, our average temperature for the month was 10.6 degrees while the average for the month was 10.4 and it was pretty close to a normal month.”

Looking into October, Charbonneau expects a pretty warm start to the month with daytime highs reaching double digits. However, she expects things to get chilly again towards the middle of the month.

Temperatures for this week will be between eleven and fourteen degrees while the overnight low will be near the freezing mark.