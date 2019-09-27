Despite a special weather statement in place for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass, Vanderhoof shouldn’t see any snow according to Environment Canada.

About two to five centimetres is expected to fall from the Sikanni Chief area to about Chetwynd.

Meteorologist, Jonathan Bau expects the conditions to dry up later today in the Nechako Valley.

“We should be fine, we’ll see drier conditions for this afternoon and as this front goes through, the winds should pick up as they are expected to gust to 30 to 50 kilometres an hour starting this afternoon.”

As for the rest of the weekend, temperatures are expected to reach the nine-degree range with overnight low’s dipping to about minus three with the possibility of some frost.

“As the arctic high settles in, we’re looking at sunny skies and clear nights with daily highs below seasonal with overnight low’s dipping in the minus three to minus four range.”

Friday’s daytime high should be around plus eight.