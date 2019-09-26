A former PG resident who lives in Vancouver was one of many who attended a truck convoy supporting the forestry sector in Downtown Vancouver on Wednesday. (Photo supplied by Brian Skakun)

Over 200 trucks spoke loud and clear during a rally in Downtown Vancouver yesterday (Wed) to make light of the struggling forestry sector across the province.

According to Prince George City Councillor Brian Skakun, 30 trucks from Prince George and another 30 from the Central Interior joined the large convoy.

Skakun told MyPGNow.com the rally carried out a specific message.

“It brought the focus back that forestry is important not only in the interior but across the province. If the province can do something if the feds can do something as we need them to step up. I think the timing of this was perfect.”

He adds the public support for the industry was tremendous.

“There was literally a couple of thousand people lining up the streets of Downtown Vancouver clapping and cheering this group on because they need our support and they are making a statement that the forestry sector needs help right now.”

“It got the attention of senior government no doubt, there was extensive media coverage and there were over 210 trucks altogether that made the trip.”

Skajun hopes the province can free up more wood when it comes to the annual allowable cut along with being more innovative on how wood licenses are given out.