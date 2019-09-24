Full review must be done

The Federal Court has suspended Alberta’s turn-off-the-taps legislation. That legislation was never used but was meant to force B.C. to end its fight against pipeline expansion. B.C. has now been granted a temporary injunction until a review is done.

Three of four parties talk climate change on Day 14 of campaign

Climate change dominated the day on the election trail with three of four party leaders making campaign pitches. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May promised to re-think Canada Post while making the agency eco-friendly. The NDP’s Jagmeet Singh vowed to better serve those affected by climate change including having Indigenous people’s involved with policy. The Liberals promised to make Canada carbon neutral by 2050. Conservative leader Andrew Scheer tackled small business and promised to repeal Liberal tax rules making it easier for owners to pay dividends to family.

Trudeau’s refusal to attend forces debate cancellation

A prestigious debate on foreign policy has been cancelled. The chair of the Munk Debates says Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s refusal to attend means Canadians will not have the opportunity to hear his track record challenged by the other candidates.

High Court says British PM acted “unlawfully”

The United Kingdom’s highest court has decided that Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend parliament was unlawful. The British PM prorogued parliament in an attempt to frustrate getting a Brexit deal. Parliament will sit again tomorrow.