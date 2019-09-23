Eyes around the world on climate summit

Monday’s climate summit is considered the centrepiece of this year’s United Nations schedule.

American President Donald Trump stopped by for about 15 minutes and didn’t speak, but later told reporters he is a big believer in clean air and clean water. Sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told leaders attending the summit that the eyes of all future generations are upon them.

Massive effort underway to bring home British tourists left stranded after Thomas Cook collapsed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says a huge effort is underway to bring home British tourists left stranded after tour company Thomas Cook collapsed overnight.

About 600-thousand people were travelling with Thomas Cook as of Sunday, including about 150-thousand Brits.

The road to the Canadian federal election rolls on

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau kicked off the campaign week by promising voters he will launch a national pharmacare program but the announcement didn’t include a timeline or a price tag.

The NDP has vowed to spend $10-billion a year to ensure that all necessary medication and medical devices are free at the point of care starting in 2020. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is campaigning north of Toronto in Vaughn, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and Green Leader Elizabeth May are in New Brunswick.