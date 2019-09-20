We’re entering the final days of summer in Vanderhoof as we look towards the fall.

Daytime highs between 13 and 18 degrees are expected between now and Sunday according to Environment Canada.

Meteorologist Jonathan Bau recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“We’re continuing the above seasonal highs of about 17 and 18 degrees, the seasonal norm for this time of year is about fifteen for daytime highs and a low of about plus three.”

Local residents may see periods of rain between Saturday night and Sunday.

Vanderhoof might see some frost Sunday evening.

As for what we can expect for the fall, Bau states it really depends on who you ask.

“The CMC chart that Environment Canada puts out for September to November is looking at the slight probability of above seasonal temperatures but looking at the shorter term, one of the American members is suggesting that towards the end of this month and into the first week of October there is the possibility we could see seasonal or below seasonal temperatures.”

The first day of fall is on Monday.