A UNBC political science lecturer has weighed on the recent Justin Trudeau blackface images that have surfaced, which has put the federal Liberal Party on high-alert.

Jason Morris believes every person regardless of their position or social class has done something they’ve regretted and it’s brought to life, even more, when the Prime Minister is at the centre of it all when he’s supposed to promote a symbol of excellence for the country.

He adds the recent controversy surrounding Trudeau has put the rest of the Liberal candidates in a tough spot.

“If I were participating in a local campaign in the region for the Liberal party, which has already been tough slogging due to the Conservative dominance in recent years, it must make for a very disheartening day and make the hill even higher to climb.”

“For Liberal candidates across the country, it’s made them weak on their perception of having an image of being all about the multi-cultural diversity of this country.”

The images surfaced on Wednesday, leading to a quick response from the Liberal Party a month before the federal election.

Morris also shared his thoughts with MyNechakoValleyNow.com on how the opposing parties may be looking at this.

“It’s tricky for the opponents of the Liberals to just turn this into another example of mudslinging. They can pretend that they are all shocked by it when we all know they are holding their hands together with glee behind the scenes.”

At the same time, Morris is frustrated by the start of this federal campaign as it’s mostly centred around candidates and their past and not about the country’s most pressing issues.

“As naive as it sounds, debates about the policies and the overall future direction of the country and I am hoping we can move on past some of these matters.”

Prince George-Cariboo Liberal candidate Tracy Calogheros addressed the images yesterday (Thursday) in Prince George.

She’s running against Green Party candidate Mackenzie Kerr, NDP nominee Heather Sapergia along with Conservative incumbent Todd Doherty.

The Federal Election is set for October 21st.