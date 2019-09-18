Police stand with their guns drawn along Spruce Street. (Ethan Ready, MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George arrested a 39-year-old man following an incident on the 1900 block of Spruce Street.

Just after 3 pm on Tuesday, officers discovered a man with an outstanding warrant was hiding out at a residence.

Police evacuated neighboring homes and the street was closed to traffic for a short period of time.

Eric West of Prince George then surrendered to police at about 5:30 PM and was taken into custody.

He was wanted on the following charges:

Extortion

Attempted kidnapping

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

The charges stemmed from a shooting incident on Quince Street in April.