Well-known offender arrested by PG RCMP
Police stand with their guns drawn along Spruce Street. (Ethan Ready, MyPGNow)
Police in Prince George arrested a 39-year-old man following an incident on the 1900 block of Spruce Street.
Just after 3 pm on Tuesday, officers discovered a man with an outstanding warrant was hiding out at a residence.
Police evacuated neighboring homes and the street was closed to traffic for a short period of time.
Wanted Photo of Eric Vern West. (Photo supplied by Prince George RCMP)
Eric West of Prince George then surrendered to police at about 5:30 PM and was taken into custody.
He was wanted on the following charges:
- Extortion
- Attempted kidnapping
- Assault with a weapon
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
The charges stemmed from a shooting incident on Quince Street in April.