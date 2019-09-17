Price at the pumps could rise five to twelve cents over the next two weeks

Fill up while you can because gas prices are set to go up overnight. Patrick DeHaan with GasBuddy expects Canadians to pay anywhere from five to 12 cents more at the pumps over the next couple of weeks. The increase is due to a drone attack on a refinery in Saudi Arabia that skyrocketed the price of oil. A rebel group out of Yemen claimed responsibility.

Party leaders make rounds on the eastern side of the country

Day seven of the federal election campaign has Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau heading to P.E.I. Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is making his rounds in Winnipeg. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is campaigning in Sudbury, while Green Leader Elizabeth May isn’t too far away. She’ll be in Muskoka Tuesday night.

Health Canada heeds warning as another person dies from vaping in the U.S.

Vaping appears to be getting more dangerous as a seventh person in the U.S. has died from an illness related to e-cigarette use. The CDC is investigating 380 confirmed or probable cases of vaping related illnesses. There have been no cases reported in Canada, but the government warned vapers to watch out for signs of respiratory problems.