Mix of conditions expected this week as we wind down summer in Vanderhoof
Clouds hover across the Northern skies (MyPGNow.com staff)
The last week of summer in Vanderhoof will have very little sizzle to it according to Environment Canada.
Prince George residents can expect a little bit of everything from mild temperatures, sunshine and a little bit of rain.
Meteorologist Trevor Smith recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.
“Temperatures are right where they should be, typical lows are about plus three so maybe we were a little bit higher than that with some of the cloud cover and then daytime highs of around sixteen degrees as the highs are usually around the mid-teens. So, it’s pretty typical for this time of year.”
Smith expects a series of weather systems to pass through the area virtually every other day.
“Wednesday is going to be a day in between weather systems so that should be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 degrees but then on Thursday we will see another system coming through with a 60% chance of showers for Thursday and then Friday we will dry out again.”
Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and cloud and a predicted high of 18 degrees.