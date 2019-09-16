The last week of summer in Vanderhoof will have very little sizzle to it according to Environment Canada.

Prince George residents can expect a little bit of everything from mild temperatures, sunshine and a little bit of rain.

Meteorologist Trevor Smith recently spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“Temperatures are right where they should be, typical lows are about plus three so maybe we were a little bit higher than that with some of the cloud cover and then daytime highs of around sixteen degrees as the highs are usually around the mid-teens. So, it’s pretty typical for this time of year.”

Smith expects a series of weather systems to pass through the area virtually every other day.

“Wednesday is going to be a day in between weather systems so that should be a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 17 degrees but then on Thursday we will see another system coming through with a 60% chance of showers for Thursday and then Friday we will dry out again.”

Friday is expected to be the warmest day of the week with a mix of sun and cloud and a predicted high of 18 degrees.